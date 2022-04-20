Skoda Auto India expands its pre-owned car biz to over 100 dealerships

India on Wednesday said it has expanded its pre-owned car business to over 100 dealerships across the country.

Till date more than 2,500 used cars have been delivered through the company's Certified Pre-Owned network.

"Cars, more than any other machine, are likely to have you form an emotional connect. Especially a Skoda. With Certified Pre-Owned, it is our attempt to ensure all kinds of Skoda cars are easily accessible to customers," India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

It is a showcase of brand's over 20 years in India and its long-standing quality and durability, he added.

Any customer can walk in to a Certified Pre-Owned facility or log in to the site and they will be assured of quality and surety, Hollis said.

It takes care of all aspects whether buying or selling a used Skoda, or exchanging for a brand new Skoda model, he added.

The company noted that each pre-owned facility offers detailed evaluations going through 115 quality check points.

The price thus arrived at and offered to customers is the price the car deserves based on its specifications and condition, it added.

"For 2022, India is looking at deepening the digitalisation of the Certified Pre-Owned business, introduction of retail finance options, and other key steps to further make the buying and selling of the cars a hassle-free affair for customers," the auto maker noted.

