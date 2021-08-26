Sun Mobility starts new service, aims to onboard a million vehicles by 2025

-
Sun Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), launched its new service offering– Integrated Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS).
With its MaaS offering, SUN Mobility aims to onboard over a million vehicles by 2025 to its battery swapping platform. It has already commenced MaaS deployment for the goods delivery segment in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, and plans to expand to other cities across the country soon. The company has onboarded hundreds of such vehicles across multiple fleet operators and has a robust order book to deploy thousands more.
This integrated service offering provides customers an all-in bundled solution comprising electric vehicles with the flexibility of unlimited swap plan for the duration of the contract. Consequently, fleet operators can scale up their business in an asset-light manner while utilising Sun Mobility’s offering with lowest cost and highest uptime via a 2-minute swap.
Customers can rapidly deploy these electric vehicles without having to worry about high upfront cost, difficult financing, and costly maintenance, and warranties, the company said in a statement.
Its battery swap technology uses smart batteries that are smaller, modular and inter operable across two-wheelers and three-wheelers from various manufacturers and include tamper-proof GPS and advanced telematics.
"With the MaaS model’s bundled offering we will enable an asset-light business for fleet operators and aggregators. As there is a growing focus on the goods delivery segment, an integrated model like this and a well-developed network of Swap Points will create a tangible impact on the e-commerce industry," Chetan Maini, co-Founder and chairman of Sun Mobility, said in the statement.
“The MaaS model is a key step forward towards our multi-pronged stakeholder collaboration approach to provide a robust and supportive infrastructure that will cater to the new mobility paradigm, making India a global differentiator and leading this mobility transformation,” said Maini.
To further broaden the network of battery swapping infrastructure and make swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refuelling, Sun Mobility will be expanding its footprint by setting up over 500 Swap Points by end-2022. Currently, with 65 Swap Points across 14 cities in India, Sun Mobility has powered over 400,000 rides and over six million kms in the country, pioneering the roadmap for battery swapping infrastructure, the company said.
