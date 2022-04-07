Tata Motors bags order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics

-
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics.
The order comprises medium and heavy commercial vehicle and intermediate & light commercial vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of VRL Logistics, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.
The vehicles were selected basis the superior drivability, high fuel efficiency and low total cost of ownership, which will enable VRL Logistics to increase its fleet efficiency, it added.
"We endeavour to engineer our vehicles to offer the lowest total cost of ownership and our widest service network will ensure best-in-the-industry service support in all corners of the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with VRL Logistics and will offer the best support for their seamless operations," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President, Sales & Marketing Rajesh Kaul noted.
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are designed and engineered on the Power of 6' philosophy, which delivers driveability, total cost of operations, comfort and convenience, and connectivity.
It also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including repair time assurance, breakdown assistance, insurance and accidental repair time, extended warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.
The company has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a global network of 103 subsidiaries, nine associate companies, four joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2021.
Its commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries spread across Africa, the Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and other CIS countries.
