Tata Motors announces six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

on Wednesday said it has introduced financing scheme for Tiago, Nexon, and Altroz under which customers can avail six-month holiday.

Under the scheme, customers can now make zero down payment, avail a six-month holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and access up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years, said in a statement.

"This offer is being made available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to eligible salaried and self-employed persons," it added.

The automaker said it is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long-tenure of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners.

Reeling under the Covid-19 impact, the Mumbai-based auto major saw its domestic sales plummet by 61 per cent to 14,571 units in April-June quarter as against 36,945 units in the corresponding period last year.