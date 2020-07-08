JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Maruti transports over 670,000 cars through Indian Railways in 6 years
Business Standard

Tata Motors announces six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

The automaker said it is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long-tenure loans of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners

Topics
Tata Motors | EMI | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tata motors, passenger vehicles
Reeling under the Covid-19 impact, the Mumbai-based auto major saw its domestic sales plummet by 61%

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has introduced financing scheme for Tiago, Nexon, and Altroz under which customers can avail six-month EMI holiday.

Under the scheme, customers can now make zero down payment, avail a six-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and access up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"This offer is being made available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to eligible salaried and self-employed persons," it added.

The automaker said it is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long-tenure loans of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners.

Reeling under the Covid-19 impact, the Mumbai-based auto major saw its domestic sales plummet by 61 per cent to 14,571 units in April-June quarter as against 36,945 units in the corresponding period last year.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY