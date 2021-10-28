Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Tata Motors posts higher-than-expected loss in Q1 at Rs 4,451 cr
Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday unveiled 21 new products and variants across segments, including trucks and buses.
The company said that the move is to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and people transport across segments. The products include seven new vehicles in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), five in intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), four in small commercial vehicles and pick-ups (SCV and Pus) and five in passenger commercial vehicles.
“The 21 feature rich vehicles that we are introducing are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors. “Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits,” he added.
The new products include variants in Signa, Prima, Winger Cargo, Ace, Starbus, Cityride Prime and Magna Coach. “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles industry, we continue to deliver superior value propositions to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services,” Wagh added.
Being the leader in the Construction and Cargo transportation, the company has rolled out over 2.5 million trucks so far, with over one lakh BS6 vehicles. Available in diesel and compressed natural gas powertrains, more than 50,000 BS6 I&LCVs have already been sold.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor