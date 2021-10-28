Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments

Tata Motors, India’s largest manufacturer, on Thursday unveiled 21 new products and variants across segments, including trucks and buses.

The company said that the move is to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and people transport across segments. The products include seven new vehicles in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), five in intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), four in small commercial vehicles and pick-ups (SCV and Pus) and five in passenger commercial vehicles.

“The 21 feature rich vehicles that we are introducing are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, “Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits,” he added.

The new products include variants in Signa, Prima, Winger Cargo, Ace, Starbus, Cityride Prime and Magna Coach. “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles industry, we continue to deliver superior value propositions to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services,” Wagh added.

Being the leader in the Construction and Cargo transportation, the company has rolled out over 2.5 million trucks so far, with over one lakh BS6 vehicles. Available in diesel and compressed natural gas powertrains, more than 50,000 BS6 I&LCVs have already been sold.