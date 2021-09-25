Tesla starts judging owners it charged $10,000 for self-driving

-
ALSO READ
Tesla launches full self driving subscriptions at $199 a month
Electric carmaker Tesla pushes its full self-driving Beta v10, says report
Developing safe self-driving car a 'hard problem', admits Elon Musk
Tesla admits Elon Musk's 'full self-driving' claim not feasible yet
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
The wait is almost over for some Tesla customers to get access to driver-assistance technology the company has marketed in controversial ways — as long as they’re on their best behaviour.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said that on Friday, the electric-car maker will roll out an updated version of its Full Self-Driving beta software, which until now has only been available to roughly 2,000 people.
Those with access to this ever-updating software —a mix of Tesla employees and fervent Musk fans — have for almost a year been honing a system the company has charged as much as $10,000 for customers to use sometime in the future. Tesla says the system, often referred to as FSD, is designed to someday handle both short- and long-distance trips without driver intervention.
It’s unclear how broad the wider release will be because of a curve ball Musk threw earlier this month. The CEO tweeted that the download button customers will see Friday will request car owners’ permission for Tesla to assess their driving behaviour for seven days. If the company deems the behavior good, it will grant access to FSD beta.
The expanded access and surprise condition are the latest twist and turn involving FSD and Autopilot, the driver-assistance system that’s divided Tesla watchers for years. Musk’s fostering of the perception Tesla is a self-driving leader has helped make it the world’s most valuable automaker by far. But others have taken issue with what they see as a reckless and misleading approach to deploying technology that isn’t ready. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently opened its second defect investigation into Autopilot since 2016.
“This is another example of Tesla marching to its own drum. It’s like, damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead,” Gene Munster, a co-founder of investing firm Loup Ventures, said by phone. “Setting aside some of the regulatory concerns and pushback, Tesla is determined to move forward on its own agenda.”
NHTSA started probing Autopilot in August after almost a dozen collisions at crash scenes involving first-responder vehicles. The regulator — which has the authority to deem cars defective and order recalls — is assessing the technologies and methods Tesla uses to monitor, assist and enforce drivers’ engagement when using Autopilot. It’s also looking into the system’s detection of objects and events on the road, and how it responds.
Musk first announced his plan to sell FSD in October 2016, a few months after he told a tech conference he considered autonomous driving to be “basically a solved problem.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor