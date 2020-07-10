The hip-hop inspired Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d is an SUV with cool moves

An SUV that dances? What were the engineers at Mercedes-Benz thinking when they conjured up the GLE 400d and infused it with hydraulics that enable the driver to get the whole vehicle to “bounce” as its front and rear wheels move up and down in syncopation? Turns out that even though the GLE 400d Long Wheelbase is called the “Hip Hop SUV” as an ode to rappers who cruise around in rigs that bob up and down, the underlying reason for the feature is function not form.

Made as a CBU (completely built-up unit) in Arizona, USA, the GLE 400d is styled like most ...