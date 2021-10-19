Toyota Kirloskar drives in Innova Crysta Limited Edition at Rs 17.18 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Renault Triber gets 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
Cabinet may approve revised PLI scheme for auto sector on Wednesday
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched Innova Crysta Limited Edition, priced between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
The petrol trims are priced between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.
The limited edition comes with various features like multi terrain monitor, head up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, door edge lighting and air ionizer.
"Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products...It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.
The company has sold over 9 lakh Innova units in the country till date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor