TVS Motor reports 51% jump in June sales to over 250,000 units

Company on Thursday reported a 51 per cent jump in sales to 2,51,886 units in June, against 1,66,889 units in May this year.

Total two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships were at 2,38,092 units last month, compared to 1,54,416 units in May 2021, Company said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,46,874 units as against 1,25,188 units in May this year.

Scooter sales of the company increased to 54,595 units in June from 19,627 units in May.

In the domestic market, the company's total two-wheeler sales in June stood at 1,45,413 units as against 52,084 units in May this year.

Total exports last month stood at 1,06,246 units as compared to 1,14,674 units in May.

