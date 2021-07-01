Hyundai India total dispatches increase to 54,474 units in June

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Amid Covid, foreign carmakers in India face tough investment choices
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported total sales of 54,474 units in June, up 77 per cent from 30,703 units in May, recovering from disruptions induced by the second wave of COVID-19.
The automaker's domestic dispatches to its dealerships stood at 40,496 units last month, as compared to 25,001 units in May this year, the automaker said in a statement.
Exports rose to 13,978 units in June, as against 5,702 units in May, it added.
"With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, the company is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg noted.
The newly launched model Alcazar, has been receiving tremendous customer response setting some new benchmarks in the industry, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor