TVS Motor's Apache motorbike brand crosses 4 million sales milestone

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor looks to gain speed in performance bike market despite Covid-19
TVS Motor launches latest 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal on Monday
TVS Motor joins the list of auto firms with zero domestic sales in April
TVS Motor jumps 7% post-acquisition of Norton Motorcycles; pares gain later
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
TVS Motor Company on Monday said its premium motorcycle brand Apache has crossed 40 lakh sales mark across domestic and international markets.
Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets, the company said in a statement.
"Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said.
The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company's technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree, he noted.
With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, the company's focus on premiumisation has resulted in offering many segment-first features and technologies, Radhakrishnan said.
TVS Apache Series includes RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor