TVS Motor sales increase 9% in Sept with 379,011 units amid festival season

registered a growth of 9 per cent in September 2022 with sales of 379,011 units as against 347,156 units in September 2021.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 9 per cent, with sales increasing from 332,511 units in September 2021 to 361,729 units in September 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 16 per cent, with sales increasing from 244,084 units a year ago to 283,878 units in September 2022.

The motorcycle segment registered a growth of 2 per cent, with sales increasing from 166,046 units in September 2021 to 169,322 units in September 2022. Scooter reported a growth of 39 per cent, with sales rising to 144,356 units in September 2022. The company said it had a solid start to the festival season, and demand is expected to accelerate further during the season.

Three-wheeler of the company registered 18 per cent growth, with sales increasing from 14,645 units in September 2021 to 17,282 units in September 2022. The company also sold 4,923 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2022 against 766 units in September 2021.

TVS' total exports registered sales of 92,975 units in September 2022 as against sales of 102,259 units a year ago. Two-wheeler exports reported 77,851 units in September 2022 against 88,427 units in September 2021.

"On the international market's front, there is a marginal improvement. However, the challenges with the economic slowdown and higher inflation persist. We are cautiously optimistic that the sales momentum will continue to improve," a company statement said.