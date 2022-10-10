JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

All new Vespa GTS unveiled: 300 HPE engine, 14 new colours and more
Business Standard

Unit sales down but HMSI's net profit jumps by 604% to Rs 1,000 cr in FY22

During FY22, HMSI exported 332,942 units to various countries mainly Bangladesh, Nepal, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Japan, Peru, UAE, El Salvador and Italy

Topics
HMSI sales | HMSI | Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

two wheeler, honda, motorcycle
Industry sources said that the company was able to increase its net profit primarily due to the multiple price increases it did during FY22

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI's) net profit jumped 604 per cent to Rs 1,000 crore in FY22 even as its unit sales fell by 5 per cent to 3.8 million units, according to documents submitted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and reviewed by Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY