Unsold stock piles up at two-wheeler sales channels amid weak demand

The upcoming festive season is unlikely to bring any cheer for the two wheeler manufacturers who have been grappling with weak demand and rising costs for almost two years now. Worst affected by the pandemic, the segment has not been able to ride out of the Covid-19 blues and the recovery has been slow and patchy.

Shuttered educational institutions and restricted movement has dented the world's largest market for such vehicles. As a result, unsold inventory at the sales channels across Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, and Bajaj Auto have risen from the average 40-45 up to 75 days.

A high level of unsold much ahead of the key festivals of Navratri, Dussehera and Diwali means manufacturers will have very little or no headroom to dispatch more in weeks before the peak season. Typically, majority of the manufacturers start building one or two weeks before the festivals. The pile in July and August reflects the underlying stress, said analysts. Navratri falls on 7 October this year.

Average stock levels at market leader for instance have risen to 75 days against the normal 40-45 days. For some it's even higher, said dealers. "The stockpile is really hitting us badly, I wonder what will happen closer to the season," said a dealer. The 30-32 day period starting from Navratri to Diwali accounts for more than a third of annual sales of two wheeler firms. This year however, they will have to make do with less.

But is unruffled and remains confident of a good show during the festivals. "At Hero MotoCorp, we are gearing up for a very good festive season. We don’t see any cause for concern on market demand, as the industry usually sees a slow retail off-take in the months preceding the festive period," said company's spokesperson attributing the slower offtake to the tendency among the buyers to "postpone their purchases till the auspicious festival days."

It is, therefore, normal for the industry to build up inventory during this time to be able to meet the sudden spurt in demand during the 32-day festival period when the sales are almost three times of a non-festive month, added the spokesperson.

A decent monsoon resulting in higher water tables in most parts of the country, encouraging farm activity and the several government schemes in the social sector, we remain optimistic about demand in the coming months, said the spokesperson. "We expect numbers to be positive as we move forward," he said.

Besides the shuttered establishment which has impacted the segment's user base, steep price hikes led by regulations has also impacted sales. On an average, the price of motorcycles and scooters have jacked up by almost 25 per cent in the last two years. Subsequent price hikes by the manufacturers owing to high commodity prices have also impacted sales, said a dealer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

"I have a four month inventory. Sales of scooters have been badly hit.," he said adding that the company has been very supportive through the first and second wave and there is no stock push." The HMSI official wasnt available for a comment.

Bajaj and TVS too are struggling. Inventory at sales channels of the two firms have shot up to 60 days from the usual 40-45 days, according to dealer sources. "Though the demand has been slow, our inventory is at a reasonable level," said an official at TVS. An official at Bajaj Auto declined to comment.

The demand uptick seen during the festival season last fiscal has failed to sustain, according to a Crisil survey of auto dealers. Most of the dealers said sales are not yet at fiscal 2020 levels. Deal conversion cycle has doubled as consumers are deferring purchase, Crisil said in a statement on Monday.

Two-wheeler dealers had hoped for quick demand revival; however, those expectations were belied as rural demand declined with the rapid spread of Covid-19 afflictions to hinterlands during the second wave, it said. According to the survey, dealers in the north have been the most impacted across segments