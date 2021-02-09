Vehicle registrations in January declines over 9% from last year

Vehicle registrations in January 2021 declined 9.66 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On Tuesday, data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that over 15.92 lakh vehicles were registered January 2021, compared with over 17.63 lakh units in January 2020.

The fall comes after December 2020's registration rose on a YoY basis.

Notably, December's rise was the first positive growth in a month during the current financial year.

At that time, 18.44 lakh vehicles were registered compared with over 16.61 lakh units in December 2019.

In January 2021, registration of personal vehicles fell 4.46 per cent on a YoY basis to 2.81 lakh units.

As per the data, dealer inventory continues to fall with personal vehicles' inventory ranging from 10-15 days and two-wheelers' inventory from 30-35 days.

