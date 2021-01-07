Fiat Chrysler India unveils updated version of SUV Jeep Compass

Automaker FCA India on Thursday unveiled the updated version of its SUV Jeep Compass in the country with plans to formally launch it in the market next month.

Production of the model has already begun and is ready for the market launch, the automaker said.

Dispatches of the SUV to dealerships across the country will commence shortly, it added.

FCA India said it would continue to manufacture the Jeep Compass at the company's joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune.

"Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world class quality, safety, capability and performance," FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said.

He noted that with the updated version of the SUV, the company has raised the bar, making it an even more compelling proposition, and the one that incorporates customer feedback.

"The new Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA," Datta said.

The SUV now comes with all new interiors and various features like 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system, which is five times faster than its previous generation, and can accommodate over-the-air, real time updates.

Other new features include a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate and automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

The SUV also comes with over 50 safety features like electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags, panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, among others.

Speaking at the virtual unveiling of the SUV, FCA Asia Pacific Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Billy Hayes said India remains one of the most important markets for the US auto firm.

He noted that more products would be launched in the country and it would also be used as a manufacturing hub for right hand markets.

