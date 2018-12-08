2018: Best of world cinema

How does one make a perfectly distilled list of yet another perfect year full of perfect cinema? Hope I made a decent dent at this Sisyphean task, in no particular order, of course.

The Wild Pear Tree: After two monstrously hypnotic epics like Winter Sleep and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia, Nuri Bilge Ceylan finishes his loose trilogy with this film about an idealistic literature loving man’s struggle for his identity in an increasingly strife-ridden Turkey. It’s almost as if Ceylan took over the baton from Béla Tarr and they share the same auteur signature: Making ...