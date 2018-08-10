Afro-Brazilian martial art, capoeira, is gaining fans across the country

As the clock strikes seven one Tuesday evening, Shiva walks towards a corner of the studio at the Pacific Sports Complex in New Delhi. He wields a berimbao, a one-stringed percussion instrument, to signal the beginning of class and putting an end to the chatter of his students.

A young man positions himself behind the atabaque, or drum, while others grab the pandeiro (tambourine), agogo(bell) and reco-reco (ribbed bamboo scraper). Suddenly, they are transformed into a band of musicians. Each student in the class of seven sings in Portuguese, reading lyrics off a whiteboard, swaying ...