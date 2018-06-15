An exhibition that traces aesthetic history of Indian textiles since 1947

India is considered the repository of a historical textile and handloom tradition. But what is often not fully explored is how through the various junctures in history, Indian designers have also consistently created a new language for textile as well reimagined old narratives within a new context.

To give expression to this idea, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, will host an exhibition titled “New Traditions: Influences & Inspirations in Indian Textiles, 1947-2017”. Curated by textile designer and archivist Mayank Mansingh Kaul and designed by art curator Reha Sodhi, this ...