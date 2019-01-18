Atul Dodiya's show is a homage equally to Hitchcock and artistic condition

By marrying voices to thus-far mute images, Blackmail (1929) marked a pivot in the films of Alfred Hitchcock and of all Britain. Yet, later on in his career, the master of suspense would declare silent pictures to be “the purest form of cinema”.

Nine decades after the talkie first released, artist Atul Dodiya has transported it back to a soundless medium. Through black and white oil paints on 36 canvases, he pays homage to the Psycho filmmaker. “Seven Minutes of Blackmail”, the title of his new exhibition in Mumbai’s Chemould Prescott Road gallery, refers to a ...