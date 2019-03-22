Last week Anil Ambani publicly thanked his brother and sister-in-law for bailing him out of an expensive corner, expressing deep gratitude for their largesse. His statement buried years of acrimony and many believe could, perhaps, repair the rift between the brothers that has split the empire and the family since the death of their father. Another pair of battling brothers, Shivinder and Malvinder Singh, is still spewing vitriol.

At stake is an empire worth billions. Brothers fight; sibling rivalry is neither new nor unusual. In the myths that underline several ancient cultures and ...