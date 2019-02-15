Bata Power Engage Zero: A bet for those still finding their feet as runners

Those who still bother with watching television might recall a recent advert starring actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. In the 20-second sequence, Rajput, who must dash off to a party but can’t seem to find the right footwear, is rushed to a Bata store by Sanon.

There, amazed at the modishness and variety of what’s on show, Rajput excitedly exclaims: “Yeh Bata hai (Is this Bata)?” At first glance, the Bata Power Engage Zero had me feeling the same way. Bata, after all, had become synonymous with uncool, stodgy pieces of footwear, and running shoes ...