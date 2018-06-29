Bring on the lust

The name “Lust Stories” doesn’t inspire much confidence. It reminds you of posters of movies with names like “Sexy Dreams” that you saw stuck on roadside walls as a child, right next to ads for clinics which promised to treat people for “gupt rog”.

You remember looking at those small posters with horrid fascination. The red silhouette of a voluptuous woman against a black background; an invitation to something you instinctively knew was forbidden and hence irresistible. As far as its moniker goes, Lust Stories, a clutch of four short films ...