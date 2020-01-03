Cambridge Analytica whistleblower offers the seamy side of social media

This is a book that lives up to its name. It will make you acutely conscious of how you navigate digital spaces, interact with strangers online, disregard your own safety, and part with personal information. Do not read it if you are prone to anxiety because it can trigger your worst fears about cyberspace.

The narrative style builds it up as a story of epic proportions, a battle between the unscrupulous on one side and the conscientious on the other. Here is an avalanche of facts that can leave you shaken and scared. The author is Christopher Wylie, a Canadian data scientist known for ...