Central Asia's cultural crossroads

Tibetan Caravans Journeys from Leh to Lhasa Abdul Wahid Radhu Speaking Tiger 304 pages Rs 450 This book conjures up a magical vision of Central Asia, where even in the early years of the 20th century, frontiers had not yet congealed into boundaries and peoples of the borderlands sustained a unique crossroads culture, formed over several millennia.

This was a culture deeply influenced by the towering majesty of the mighty Kunlun, Karakoram and Himalayan ranges, through whose treacherous passes ancient caravan routes threaded their way, linking fabled cities and oasis ...