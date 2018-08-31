CHESS#1316

The Sinquefield classic event in St Louis ended in a three-way tie. Fabiano Caruana led by half a point going into the last round. He drew with Wesley So. Levon Aronian beat Alexander Grischuk in a crazy "must-win" game.

Magnus Carlsen beat Hikaru Nakamura in a 97-mover. So three players shared victory with 5.5 points from 9 rounds. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (5) also had a plus score. Viswanathan Anand, Grischuk and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (all 4.5) scored 50 per cent. The first place was supposed to be decided by playoff but the final decision was to declare the trio ...