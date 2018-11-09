CHESS#1326

The Tata Steel Chess in Kolkata is overshadowed by the world title match in London with both events starting Friday. That's a pity. The Tata is a strong event, likely to produce interesting chess.

The field includes five top-class foreign GMs in World #3 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (#8 on the rapid list), Wesley So (#6 Rapids), Levon Aronian (#7),Hikaru Nakamura (#2) and Sergey Karjakin (#9). The Indian squad is Viswanathan Anand, Pentalya Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Nihal Sarin in the rapids. Sarin is swapped for Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in the following ...