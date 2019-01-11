CHESS#1335

The Tata Steel Super GM gets underway this weekend in Wijk aan Zee, Holland. There are stellar fields in the two 14-player round robins. The Masters has Magnus Carlsen, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Ding Liren, Anish Giri, Vladimir Kramnik, Viswanathan Anand, Ian Nepomniachtchi,Teimour Radjabov, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Richard Rapport, Sam Shankland, Vladimir Fedoseev, Vidit Gujrathi, and Jorden van Foreest.

That’s three world champions, eight Top-20 players, and an average rating of 2753. The Challengers has an average rating of 2582. Four youngsters worth watching would be world ...