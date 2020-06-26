Dinyar Patel's book, Naoroji, fills a gap in major historical scholarship

The Naoroji in the title refers to Dadabhai Naoroji who lived a long (1825 to 1917) and distinguished life. Naoroji was his father’s name; the family name was Dordi, which was occasionally used. He was born into poverty and lost his father when he was only four years old.

His mother decided that adversity notwithstanding, her only son should receive an education. Dadabhai was outstanding as a student — in school as well as in Elphinstone College. He was also a remarkable teacher. But in his lifetime he became famous, as the “pioneer of Indian nationalism” and a ...