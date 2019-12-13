Does the trend for sustainable fashion make for sustainable businesses?

In July 2018, British luxury label Burberry came in for heavy criticism after it was revealed that it had destroyed merchandise worth $37.6 million in the previous year, in an attempt to safeguard its reputation of exclusivity and ensure that none of its surplus products fell into the hands of counterfeiters.

The Times further reported that the company had burnt products worth almost $65 million in the last five years. #Burnberry, as the scandal came to be called on social media, enraged activists and customers, and led to calls for a complete boycott of the iconic 163-year-old brand. ...