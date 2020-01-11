JUST IN
Sudhir Patwardhan's tireless documenting of Mumbai's people and places
Business Standard

Farewell, gentle giant

Padamsee, unlike several of his peers from the Progressive Artists Group, lived to see his success as well as his contribution to the field of art

Kishore Singh 

Kishore Singh

It is a pity that the first column of 2020 should begin with an obituary marking the passing of one of the last remaining giants of the Indian art world. Ninety-one-year-old Akbar Padamsee went gently into the Coimbatore night, away from his home in Mumbai, but he did not go unmourned.

His was a familiar, gentle, even wise presence recognised by art lovers as not very different from the quietly melancholic faces of so many of his portraits of anonymous people rendered in a warm, orange haze. His outings over the last years had become restricted; he spoke little and was wheelchair-bound; he ...

First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 00:23 IST

