Four tragedies and the endearing story of a woman in love with humanity

It was while she was a neonatologist at Mumbai’s Sion hospital that Armida Fernandez, now 76, came across a six-week old baby girl who had been raped. The baby was badly mutilated and the man who had raped her had apparently done it to rid himself of a sexually-transmitted disease, a belief held in many communities.

Despite trying everything available in their power, she and her team could not save the infant’s life. So shell-shocked and shaken was Fernandez that she doesn’t know what became of the mother or whether anyone had even seen to her in the aftermath of the ...