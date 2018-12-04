From physics to biosciences to Nobel

Gene Machine The race to decipher the secrets of the ribosome Venki Ramakrishnan Harper Collins 272 pages (including endnotes); Rs 699 This book is destined to become an enduring autobiographical classic. It's in the same league as James Watson's The Double Helix, or Cedric Villani's Birth of a Theorem.

It offers a beautiful window into the life and thoughts of a great scientist. Along the way, we learn about the personalities of other great scientists and get an inkling of how the world of academic research works with all its complex rivalries, and ...