Here's what you should know about Rohit Prasad, the man behind Amazon Alexa

As our daily use devices and gadgets grow smarter and better with every passing minute, it won't be incorrect to suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) is the future of software and tech landscape. The use of AI has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. Amazon's Alexa is a great example.
Alexa, which was first launched in November 2014, has become a worldwide name in the category of smart assistants. And guess what? The man behind this device hails from Jharkhand.
Rohit Prasad, an engineer from Ranchi, is the vice president and head scientist of Alexa artificial intelligence. He has been associated with the Alexa project along with colleague Toni Reid at Amazon right from its inception, reports The Times of India.
Here are the things you should know about the man behind Alexa:
1. Prasad studied at DAV High School and completed his Bachelors in Electronics and Communications engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. From there, he went on to pursue his MS in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, where he did research in low bit-rate speech coding for wireless applications, as per ToI report.
2. He worked in different roles at BBN Technologies between 1999 and 2013.
3. He moved to Amazon in 2013 as the Director of Machine Learning, Amazon Alexa. In 2016, he was made the vice president and head scientist of Alexa artificial intelligence (AI).
4. Prasad was ranked 15th on Recode's list of 100 people in tech, business and media who mattered in 2017. The likes of Susan Fowler, Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk were ranked above him.
5. According to ToI, He was ranked 9th in Fast Company's 100 most creative people in business in 2017.
