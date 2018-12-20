How a plan to save Elephanta caves is gathering dust at the INTACH office

The year was 1995. It so happened that one of the UNESCO directors Bernard Fielden happened to visit the famous Elephanta caves near Mumbai, a World Heritage site. To his complete horror, he found children playing cricket and families picnicking inside the caves.

The director left and soon UNESCO sent a letter to the Indian authorities that the state the site is in does not behove a world heritage site and UNESCO may even have to consider delisting. Elephanta had been included in the list in 1987. UNESCO probably didn’t know it but they’d spoken the golden words. ...