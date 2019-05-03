If you want to retire...

In a few weeks, my term in a non-governmental organisation ends and I will be unemployed again. I will also turn 50 in December and so I think it’s a good excuse to throw in the towel. It will be the second time I will do so. I first retired when I was 41.

I had just completed five years owning and running a services business. It was a modest thing, employing about 40 people, with an office located in Bandra in Mumbai, a two-minute walk away from home. It did sufficiently well enough for me to set aside a small sum of money and call it a day. I moved to a flat we had bought ...