'Indecent' exposures

Last Tuesday, art critic Juliet Reynolds released a book edited by her on artist Anil Karanjai (1940–2001), who was also her husband. Titled Roads Across the Earth: On the Life, Times and Art of Anil Karanjai, the book with essays on Karanjai’s life and works has been published by Three Essays Collective.

In his youth, Karanjai had been a member of the avant-garde movement Hungry Generation, one of the earliest cultural and political responses to the failures of post-Independence India. In her presentation, Reynolds spoke of how the association with the movement was key to ...