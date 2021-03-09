India exports 87,000 tons of onion in Jan-Feb after ban lifted

-
ALSO READ
Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers
Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws
Tomar says farmer protest limited to certain area, hopes to break deadlock
-
India has exported 87,000 tonnes of onion in the January-February period after the ban was lifted in view of good kharif crop estimates, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said in Parliament.
The government lifted the ban on export with effect from January 1 in view of good prospects of kharif and late kharif production estimates, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
"After recent lifting of the ban, the export of onion in the months of January and February 2021 has been 56,000 tonnes and 31,000 tonnes respectively, as against monthly average export of 2.18 lakh tonnes prior to imposition of ban in September, 2020," Tomar said.
The All India average retail prices of onion in December 2020 was Rs 44.33 per kg, whereas during January and February 2021 the prices have been Rs 38.59 per kg and Rs 44.08 per kg, respectively, he added.
In 2019-20, the country exported 11.50 lakh tonne of onion at a value of Rs 2,320.70 crore.
The minister said the government has approved creation of 2 lakh tonne of onion buffer during 2021-22 under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), which would be built by procuring the Rabi crop arriving from March this year.
To check onion prices last year, Tomar said the government had released onion from the buffer stock of 1 lakh tonne created from Rabi-2020 onion in a calibrated manner to moderate prices of onion since September 2020.
The government had also approved procurement of 1 lakh tonne of onion from the Kharif 2020 crop under the PSF to recoup the buffer for further retail intervention besides banning export in September last year and imposing a stock limit on traders.
To augment domestic availability of onion through import, the government had eased the fumigation and quarantine norms and also accorded approval for procuring and disposal of the imported onion by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) at pre-decided ceiling price through the issue of tenders at regular intervals.
"As a result of these measures, onion import came in significant quantities from October onward, and by the end of December, 2020 a total of over 65,546 MT was imported," he added.
The price of onion has been on a declining trend from November 2020 and by December, prices in the mandis were reported to be significantly low. Retail price had also declined substantially, the minister added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU