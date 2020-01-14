India's higher learning curve

If you are one of those Indians (like me) who scratch their chins in an attempt to understand news headlines about student protests in some of the elite educational institutions in India, this book will help equip yourself with the historical and social context of campus conflicts in India.

Had we not all concluded that the merit-based super-competitive entrance exam system to gain entry into our top educational institutions like the IITs, the IIMs had pole vaulted us over issues like caste that we believed plagued ancient India and kept us back from our true destiny of being a world ...