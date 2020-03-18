Indo-Pak: Why dialogue helps

India and Pakistan emerged as independent states in 1947 amidst scenes of unprecedented communal frenzy characterised by arson, rioting, horrendous massacres, abduction of womenfolk and refugee exoduses on an epic scale. Soon after independence, undeclared war broke out between the infant states, following an invasion of Kashmir by Pakistani tribesmen.

In 1950, the two countries once again found themselves on the brink of war over the treatment of minorities in East Pakistan. It was a period marked by high tensions and inflamed public opinion on both sides of the newly-established ...