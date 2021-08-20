Japan beyond the cliches

If you are curious about Japan but are unlikely to go there anytime soon because of the pandemic, the costs of travel or the fear of unfamiliarity, pick up Pallavi Aiyar’s book Orienting: An Indian in Japan. It gave me a chance to learn about the country in an intimate, thoughtful and entertaining manner. And now I am excited to know more about the people and the culture.

It might have the same effect on you, or maybe not. This book combines memoir, reportage and travelogue with cultural analysis and political commentary. Aiyar, a globe-trotting journalist, establishes early on ...