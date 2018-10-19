Love and the city

Describing his years as a young academic in New Delhi in the mid-1980s, novelist Amitav Ghosh writes: “I was living in...

Defence Colony — a neighbourhood of large, labyrinthine houses, with little self-contained warrens of servants’ rooms tucked away on roof-tops and above garages... those rooms had come to house a floating population of the young and straitened journalists, copywriters, minor executives, and university people like myself. We battened upon this wealthy enclave like mites in a honeycomb, spreading from rooftop to rooftop.” Ravish Kumar also ...