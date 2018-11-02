'No Spin' review: The fascinatingly candid autobiography of Shane Warne

One of the more enjoyable bits in Shane Warne’s autobiography does not even feature Shane Warne.

Some 160 pages in, he finally lifts the lid off the time Herschelle Gibbs famously put down Steve Waugh in the 1999 World Cup. “…And, by the way, it’s a load of crap that he said to Herschelle, ‘You’ve just dropped the World Cup.’ It’s totally made up.” Warne’s annoyance is understandable: apocryphal nonsense of this sort is legitimised by users on social media, and this particular tale has become infuriatingly common in ...