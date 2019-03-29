Sex and memory

Sex, memory, death and poetry are inextricably entangled in the poems of San Francisco-based Preeti Vangani’s debut collection, which won the R L Poetry Award 2017 (National Category).

The book is dedicated to the poet’s mother, who, we learn, died of cancer in 2008. Many of the poems are meditations on loss, infected with a desire to archive recollections. “I am trying to backpack through the geography of a future / without you, my compass, and no one has written a Lonely / Planet Guide titled 100 Getaways Without Mother, or / let’s produce a reality TV show for ...