Sri Lanka's famed Ministry of Crab will appeal to fans of the crustacean

Time should be on your side if you decide to visit the newest luxury dining space in Mumbai: Ministry of Crab, the first India outing of the famous Sri Lankan restaurant that has regularly featured in Asia’s 50-best list. Brought to India by Gourmet Investments, the 100-seater has opened in Bandra near Linking Road, Mumbai’s prized high street.

In Sri Lanka, Ministry of Crab operates out of an iconic 400-year-old Dutch hospital in the heart of Colombo. Here in Mumbai, a jewellery store has made way for the three-storey restaurant that also offers outdoor seating. The ...