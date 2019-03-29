Summer in a glass

Strawberries, cherries and an angel’s kiss in spring. My summer wine is really made from all these things,” went the lyrics of that 1967 song by Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood. We were teenagers in school, listening to this, and the early Beatles songs, on a beat-up radio — songs of a bygone era..

Wine was an unknown thing. But who knew that the refrain above would so perfectly describe a wine. The quintessential summer wine is, of course, the rosé. Long a neglected category, it is now coming into its own across the world as a versatile wine that blends the ...