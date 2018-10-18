The banker who hunted Nazis

Agent Jack The True Story of MI5’s Secret Nazi Hunter Robert Hutton Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 336 pages; Rs 1,503 In early 1943, an Austrian expert in aluminium foil manufacture approached Jack King, the man he knew as a senior Gestapo liaison in the UK, with some vital intelligence to pass on to the Fuhrer’s Third Reich.

The Wembley-based company for which he worked, he told King, had been approached by the air ministry to manufacture foil strips to a particular specification. Hans Kohout, a naturalised British citizen but a committed Nazi, did not know ...