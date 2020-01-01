The business of eating out

“The mismatch between what the restaurant is offering and who it is reaching out to is really what causes most restaurants to fail,” says food writer Anoothi Vishal in her book Business On A Platter: What Makes Restaurants Sizzle Or Fizzle Out.

Ms Vishal, founder of the ‘Great Delhi Pop-Up’, examines the food and beverage (F&B) industry not only through the lens of an independent commentator but also as a stakeholder: “I see the business both from a consumer point of view and also from the other side, from an insider, entrepreneurial side,” she ...