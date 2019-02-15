The Chennai Photo Biennale is back after two years with an edgy theme

There may be more than one reason to escape to the South for a cultural holiday.

If the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been keeping the southwestern port town busy, on the east coast the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB), which is back after 2016, too promises to draw the attention of art enthusiasts. Chennai has long been associated with a vibrant Carnatic music katcheri scene, as also with historical performing arts such as Bharatanatyam. “When I was toying with the idea of a photo biennale, I realised that there certainly was a viewership for this kind of art,” says CPB ...