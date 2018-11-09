Thugs of Hindostan: A majestic ship without sail, drowning in own follies

Aamir Khan as Firangi Mallah did better in Thugs of Hindostan than he did in Dhoom 3. Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya did not. Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh Jahaazi is all broody, grey-haired and virtuous — straight out of Shehenshah.

Katrina Kaif as Suraiya is all about song and dance, and abs. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira is mostly flying around. It’s the combined weight of these actors that has the audience flocking to theatres for an Indian version of the mystical Pirates of the Caribbean — which it is not. It’s headless, though, without a proper ...